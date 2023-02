Bigg Boss 16 has been won by MC Stan, one of the young talents of the desi hip hop scene. Many people have questioned how MC Stan became the winner of the show. The voting trends had hinted that MC Stan would come in the top three but very few from the media and celeb circle thought that he would actually take home the trophy. But people who followed MC Stan said that this is not surprising. The rapper has his own fan base and there were many who loved how he played inside the house. MC Stan's latest Instagram post has got more likes than that of Virat Kohli. This was highlighted by one of the fans of the rapper on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan shares FIRST Insta post with host Salman Khan; reveals why he didn't expect to win

#MCStan Recent Post Got More Likes Than Virat Kohli's Recent Post ? & few people question #MCStan? fanbase? Welcome to the Reality.

MC STAN WINS DHH WINS pic.twitter.com/vF7AH5vVRT — MC STAN (@Pawanra73009842) February 13, 2023

MC Stan fans have defended him against a number of people who said that he was undeserving or not popular enough. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who was the popular winner's choice only said that MC Stan is a very real guy and there is an X-Factor about him which is just too endearing.

The rapper plans to travel to the US. He has a song with KSHMR lined up for release. The whole desi hip-hop community cheered for him. MC Stan who is from Pune said that he felt bad as he wanted his brother Shiv Thakare to be the winner. He said that he felt he is more deserving. MC Stan also clapped back at that statement of Ankit Gupta. Bigg Boss 16 has been one of the most successful seasons in recent times.