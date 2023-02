Bigg Boss 16 is simply six days away from its grand finale and it would be heartbreaking for any contestant to get eliminated at this stage. The top six contestants are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan and Archana Gautam. These six are fighting for the trophy. But now it is time to elect the top 5. In today's episode of Bigg Boss 16, we will see fans entering the house to meet the contestants. This audience will select the top 5 contestants of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan FINALLY meets Sumbul Touqeer Khan outside, their cute banter is winning hearts [Watch]

Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit is out of the game?

In the promo videos, we see all the contestants making it to the stage to interact with the audience. Shiv Thakare gets a thunderous response while Archana Gautam does not get the reaction from the audience that she was expecting. Now, if the social media buzz is to go by, the audience has decided on the top 5 contestants of the show and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is not a part of the list. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Winner: Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt costar Neha Rana wants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win

As tweeted by BiggBoss_Tak, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has been voted out of the show. She was the one who held the Ticket to the Finale Week and was the last captain of the house. Many of the contestants like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Archana Gautam were not happy with it as they felt that it was being served to her on a platter. There is no confirmation on her eviction as yet but if true, there will be only two members from the mandali left inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Shiv Thakare and MC Stan will be in the minority for the first time. How will it affect their game? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot-Shiv Thakare at war, Urvashi Dholakia escapes car accident and more

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is EVICTED from #BiggBoss16 house RETWEET - If Happy!?

Like - If Unhappy ? — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 5, 2023

is going to return to the Weekend Ka Vaar and conduct the grand finale. Fans are super excited.