Bigg Boss 16 is getting intense as the finale date is nearing. Within a few weeks, fans will get to know the real winner of the show. All the top seven contestants seem to have great backing from fanclubs. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare are the two names that are considered to be among the top contestants. Recently, over the Weekend Ka Vaar, there was a task as contestants had to choose Raja, Rani, Ikka and Joker of the house. Priyanka and Shiv got the tags of Rani and Raja but their eyes were on Ikka. We conducted a poll asking fans who is the real Ikka of the house and the results will leave you shocked.

Entertainment News: Who is the real IKKA of Bigg Boss 16?

Netizens gave out a shocking verdict but chose Shiv Thakare as the winner of this poll. But there was close competition between the two. With a very small margin, Shiv Thakare has won this poll. While Priyanka Chahar Choudhary received 49 percent votes, Shiv Thakare received 51 percent votes. The poll results state that both Priyanka and Shiv are very popular contestants and there is definitely a very tough competition going on between the two.

Check out the poll result below:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare cannot see eye-to-eye in the Bigg Boss 16 house. They are always at loggerheads and fighting inside the big house. It was recently that Priynaka made comments on Shiv's character and big fight broke out between the two. Shiv Thakare gave it back to the ladies with power.

Currently, Tina Datta is out of the house. She is the one who got eliminated over the last weekend ka vaar due to less number of votes. She was nominated along with Shalin Bhanot, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare. Who do you think will win the show? Tweet to us and let us know.