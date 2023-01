Bigg Boss 16 winner prediction is something that we will see more and more of in the upcoming weeks. After all, the Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show is nearing the completion of a very successful season. After a lackluster season 15, the new season with its interesting and controversial contestants has been able to garner much attention and interest. MC Stan, Tina Dutta, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam are some of the strongest contenders. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik gives a good night hug to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after a long time, NimDu fans say, 'True friendship never ends' [Read Tweets]

These celebs have a solid fan following and have been giving a lot of fodder to the public to enjoy on the show. It is in fact a neck-to-neck kind of situation right now in the house and dynamics are changing fast and how. In such a condition it is difficult to predict who will finally win the show. But Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, who has experienced and seen what it makes to win the show, has picked a name.

Bigg Boss 16: Who will win this season?

According to reports, Rubina Dilaik has two favourites in the house for Bigg Boss 16. One is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and the other is Shiv Thakare. She has said that Shiv is carrying himself very well inside the house, doing all chores and tasks properly. However, she also feels that Priyanka is stronger and her personality is highly impressive.

Ankit Gupta ouster helped Priyanka?

There has been banter on social media that Ankit Gupta's ouster from the show will make Priyanka weak. Fans were worried that she may find herself alone and left out in Ankit's absence. However, the woman has held her own very strongly. Thankfully, she has been making headlines in Entertainment News everywhere and the appreciation she has been getting on social media is not because of any sympathy but because of her own demeanor and dealings with other housemates.

The Bahu raaj on Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss has a history where television bahus have won the show. Their immense fan following is not something everyone can match. This time, voting trends and social media speculations also hint at Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reaching the top 2. But will the bahu once again walk away from the crown? We cannot wait to watch.