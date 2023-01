Bigg Boss 16 recently saw three big evictions from the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show. Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Archana Gautam, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC stan are currently racing for the finale. And soon another eviction will take place. While we wait for the eliminations, ex-Bigg Boss celebs and winners have been picking out their fave contestants from the season. Shilpa Shinde, who Bigg Boss 11 has opened up on her favourite and whether being the channel's face helps to win. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: This TV actor hints at Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's relationship; calls them bachpan ke saathi

Bigg Boss 16: Shilpa Shinde on channel picking Bigg Boss winner

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Shilpa Shinde revealed that she has been following the show since the beginning but had missed out on the recent few episodes. The former Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress intends to catch up on the same online. When asked her that in order to win the show, the contestant has to be a Colors' face, Shilpa Shinde had an interesting answer. Well for starters, she wasn't the face of the channel and yet she won. But honestly, Shilpa adds that she has no clue about it. Citing her example, she gave the whole credit to her fans who voted for her and helped her win. In her case, she credits fans first and then the channel. The report states that partially the channel is responsible but it is not necessary that one has to be the channel' face.

Shilpa Shinde picks her FAVE Bigg Boss 16 contestants

The current lot in Bigg Boss 16 has a select few strong contestants. Shilpa Shinde says that she feels everyone is real inside the house. She feels that Shiv Thakare is good and can win the show. The actress also liked Ankit Gupta on the show. Other than that, Shilpa feels Archana Gautam is giving content despite having bad language. She also adds that in the end, the channel picks the winner. Bigg Boss 16 has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News everyday.

