Salman Khan will announce the winner of Bigg Boss 16 on the grand finale night which will take place on 12th February 2023. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and MC Stan are the TOP 5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was recently evicted from the house. She was eliminated during the audience voting. During the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 16, we saw Sumbul Touqeer Khan being eliminated from the house by Karan Johar. And now, soon we will get our TOP 3 and thereafter the first runner-up and the winner. A lot of celebrities have been sharing pics or the names of their favourite contestants they want to see win. Sargun Mehta is also rooting for her favourite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win Bigg Boss

As we inch closer to Bigg Boss 16 finale, the Salman Khan-hosted TV show has been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News more than ever. Sargun Mehta, who is winning hearts in TV, films and web shows and also as a producer, has dropped a post rooting for Priyanka to win. She shared pictures from Udaariyaan's party. The pictures also include and Isha Malviya who worked with Priyanka in the show. Sargun revealed that her mom has been saying since the first day of Bigg Boss 16 that everyone else has come to play the game but Priyanka has come to win. She asked fans to vote for Priyanka aka Tejo of Udaariyaan to make her win. Check Sargun Mehta's post for Priyanka here:

Well, it goes without saying that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the strongest members in the house. She has had a tremendous journey inside. From having strong support from Ankit Gupta to playing solo with no friends, Priyanka has seen her highs and lows inside the house as well. She has even gotten an offer from Salman Khan himself. It is also said that it was Salman who recommended Priyanka in and starrer Dunki.