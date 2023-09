Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan is the face of Bigg Boss, and today, one cannot imagine the show without the superstar. And by hosting the show, the Tiger 3 star has become super rich, and here's a look at how much the actor has earned by hosting the show over the years. Salman Khan became the host of Bigg Boss 4 for the first time, he was reportedly paid 2.5 crore. With season 6, the superstar continued to take the same amount of 2.5 crore. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals interesting theme of the season; Bigg Boss to be openly biased? [Watch]

And in season 7 of Bigg Boss, the superstar hiked his fees and doubled to 5 crore per episode, and with the increasing popularity, the superstar became wealthy with each season. He not only made the careers of the actors and other celebrities by giving them an opportunity to be a part of the show and only because Salman Khan was the host of Bigg Boss it attracted many celebrities to participate.

Later in Bigg Boss 8, Salman Khan hiked his fees to 5.5 crore, and then he increased the amount to 7-8 crore in season 9, and with season 10, the superstar made 8 crore per week. Bigg Boss 11 was the season where he was paid the highest until he made Rs 200 crore with Bigg Boss 13, reportedly. In Bigg Boss 14, the superstar was paid 20 crore; later in Bigg Boss 15, SK made a whopping 350 crore. And in the last season Bigg Boss 16, the actor charged 43 crore per episode. And now, if reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will be paid 50 crore per episode for Bigg Boss 17 reportedly.

Reacting to the reports of being paid of rupees 1000 crore in Bigg Boss 15, Salman had said, " All those reports about my fees are untrue. If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore I would never work in my life. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers that I actually need them. My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earning is not even one fourth of it. These reports are read by income tax and ED department too."