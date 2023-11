Bigg Boss season 17 seems to be getting more controversial and intense with each passing day. The Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed a lot of drama as the host Salman Khan confronted several contestants about their game. Fans were shocked to see Salman talking about contestants' behavior and revealing their secrets out. Well, during Weekend Ka Vaar, Khanzaadi faced criticism from Salman about her actions inside the house. Khanzaadi got emotional and broke down with Salman's harsh words. Salman reprimanded Khanzaadi for her constant requests to leave the house. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets bashed by Vicky Jain’s mom; Orry brings entertainment into the house

Seeing Khanzaadi emotional during the intense Weekend Ka Vaar episode, her friend and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Abdu Rozik took to his Instagram page and extended support to her. Abdu took to his Instagram and shared pictures with her. In one snap, he mentioned about his visit to Mumbai and later shared a picture with a beautiful flower bouquet. He wrote, "For Khanzaadi Cheer up". Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Khanzaadi to leave the show; her fans lash out at the Tiger 3 star demand makers to stop defaming her

Abdu shared a picture of Khanzaadi and wrote, "Stay strong @iamkhanzaadi I'm coming to support you." Well, after Abdu's Instagram post, there are rumours that he might enter Bigg Boss 17 to support his dear friend Khanzaadi. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rashami Desai disagrees with Vicky Jain's mother; says, 'Ankita bohot sambhal rahi hai'

A look at Abdu Rozik's post -

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Ankita Lokhande told Salman Khan that Khanzaadi was in a wheelchair for three years and a few things triggered her. Salman said that Khanzaadi should get over it as she is now fine. Well, Jigna Vira got eliminated from the house.