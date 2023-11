Bigg Boss 17 fans, especially the neutral ones are unhappy with how Salman Khan bashed KhanZaadi on the show. The rapper said that she was being mentally and emotionally harassed on the reality show. Fans had hoped that KhanZaadi and Abhishek Kumar would be the new couple, but it looks like the guy had other plans. The two had conversations where they described one another as possessive, protective and loyal. She also said that she had started liking him a bit. Abhishek Kumar also flirted with her. The seniors Jigna Vora and Rinku Dhawan told him that she has been craving for love since childhood and not to break her heart. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: KhanZaadi and Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma stoop to new lows in nasty spat; rapper calls the actress 'Hagori'

However, it is now evident that Abhishek Kumar just wanted to make an angle with her to make Isha Malviya jealous. He is not yet over her as he told Vicky Jain. The video is not out. Fans want Salman Khan to apologize to KhanZaadi. The rapper said she was isolated and subjected to a lot of humiliation. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Is KhanZaadi lying about her health issues? Rapper's doctor makes big reveal [Watch]

Finally #AbhishekKumar accepted that he was using #KhanZaadi to move on from Isha and now again he feels for Isha strongly ??@BeingSalmanKhan you should actually apologize to Kz for putting all the blame on her ? ik that will not happen #Biggboss17pic.twitter.com/rr8n4KptNi — Princess? (@queenkhanzaadi) November 26, 2023

Whatever words #khanzadhi spoke about him was true... This gattiya insaan is turning towards Isha now because Isha is strong.. noticed that Isha was being praised by guests.. today #munawar also praising her looks in saree... He realised that SK hates KZ Again playing GAME. — Serene (@Tina_azzadhi) November 26, 2023

No One Girl Can Bear This Thing Tht Her Close One Just Using Her .... Kaisa Paththar Dil Insan he ye .. Khud us raste me hurt ho chuka he or ab KZ ko us raste lake chhoda hai ..

Just Hate You @Abhishekkuma08 ? — ? (@Manaliiii_9999) November 26, 2023

Abhishek isha samarth already preplan karke hi aya hai.fake hai.teeno ki teeno.100% sure hai. — Nikki (@nikkz_9178) November 26, 2023

Isha Malviya is proving herself in the tasks inside the house. She is also someone who can put her POV across very strongly. Despite how her personal life was exposed, Isha Malviya stayed strong on the show. The young actress can give it back to anyone, and is manipulative too game-wise. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain’s mom labelled as a vamp after her video go viral before entering Salman Khan’s show