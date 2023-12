Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been called out for his aggressive behaviour many times. Since the start, he has been very aggressive and disrespectful in his fights with other contestants. He has abused many of them and said things that were not needed. His constant poking and provoking made Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka lose his cool and physically attack. Tehelka had to leave the house because of his physical fight with Abhishek. In the recent weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan slammed Abhishek for his behaviour. He asked Abhishek not to provoke or cross his lines. He also asked him to control his emotions as they looked very fake. Abhishek has been friends with Vicky Jain since the start. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: K-Pop singer Aoora brings positivity in the house; fans call him the 'fun factor' of the show

But it seems their friendship is going through a rough patch. Abhishek had arguments recently with Vicky. A promo of the show has also released where we see Vicky and Abhishek getting into a fight after the nominations have happened. Also Read - ITA Awards 2023: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and others arrive in style for the red carpet event

Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain

Abhishek calls Vicky boring and in return, Vicky calls him kamchor and asks him to do his duties. Vicky also calls him a looser and Abhishek age shames Vicky. Abhishek says that Vicky is doing all this at the age of 40. Vicky hits back at him and says that atleast he is successful at the age of 40. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan earned more than Vicky Jain in two months?

Trending Now

Vicky tells him that he will meet him when Abhishek is 40 and see if he has achieved anything in life. In the promo, we also see the nominations being announced. Samarth Jurel nominates Abhishek Kumar saying that he is following the same pattern and his behaviour.

Fans slam Abhishek Kumar

Wild card contestant Aoora nominates Khanzaadi saying that she wants to go home. Abhishek nominates Vicky Jain. Fans are very disappointed with Abhishek. They have called him badtameez.

One of the users wrote, "He is soo disrespectful.. Kisi ka nehi badtaamez"

He is soo disrespectful.. Kisi ka nehi badtaamez — Nikita (@Nikita_ishaM) December 10, 2023

Another user wrote, "What's wrong with abhisheks language dude?"

What's wrong with abhisheks language dude? — Aman Desai (@AmanDesai2845) December 10, 2023

Fake lag rhe faltu ki ladai kr rhe hai genuine nhi dikh rha — rneeraj509.stark?? .SOUL ❤️ Memecoin (@rneeraj5099) December 10, 2023

Bonding sudharne ki try ki like reallllyyyyyyyyy. That's why u age shame him. Will u always be 27? — Aminabulbul7 (@aminabulbu80428) December 10, 2023

#AbhishekKumar? is losing the plot yet again.

You can't stand out by being so selfish. People have created specials bonds and yet stood out individually — neighbour_next_door (@mihika_007) December 10, 2023

@BeingSalmanKhan advised Abhishek to show respect, but this guy is just a brat. He doesn't respect anyone, not even Salman Khan. The same story every week.#BB17 — Monsieur? (@MetalDust404) December 10, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Talking about the contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house.