Move over Isha Malviya, Bigg Boss 17 hunk Abhishek Kumar has finally found a new love interest in the house. The young man who has shown the whole world that he was crazy over Isha Malviya has finally decided to have some fun. It looks like he is bonding with KhanZaadi. She is also single, and he has now admitted that he finds her beautiful. KhanZaadi has told him that she is also very possessive when it comes to love. She said she does not believe in sharing her man. She called him Shehzada as well. Abhishek Kumar has been one of the content kings of the show.

Former contestants are quite amused seeing Abhishek Kumar inside the house. The first few weeks have gone behind Isha Malviya. Now, he seems to be in a fun mood. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been enjoying how Abhishek Kumar is playing the game. She feels he has been consistent in giving content to the show. The actress also said that KhanZaadi is a beautiful girl and he is right about her.

Yaar kuch bhi kaho. Banda content toh de raha hai. Baaki sab toh bas maze le rahe hai. @BiggBoss k favourite naa bann jaaye Abhishek bhaiya ??. And yes Khanzaadi hai toh khoobsurat ? https://t.co/roOoou54Hy — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 1, 2023

It should be noted that after Devoleena Bhattacharjee, KhanZaadi is the second contestant from Assam on the show. The Northeast hardly gets as much representation as states like Punjab or Haryana. This time, the makers have got in someone from Hyderabad as well. KhanZaadi has already impressed people with her rap inside the house. She was on MTV Hustle. As of now, KhanZaadi looks set for a decently long run in the house. On the other hand, Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya are indulging in a lot of PDA. There are clips where Sana Raees Khan and co are rolling their eyes seeing them.