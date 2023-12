Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been the most talked about this weekend ka vaar. Salman Khan had called him out for his disrespectful behaviour in the house and also because of the words used for ex-girlfriend Isha Malviya. Salman Khan asked him to behave or else it will be difficult for him in the future. Abhishek had a roller coaster kind of journey in Bigg Boss 17. He started his and Isha's fights and later they came close but soon, Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered. Abhishek was shattered and soon things became normal. He then formed a close bond with Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan. They came close and were seen flirting with each other as well. Soon, they had an ugly fight after which they stopped talking. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Aoora shares his excitement on meeting Salman Khan; reveals how will he tackle the language barrier in the show

Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kissed under the blanket?

Khanzaadi said that she hated Abhishek Kumar and was also slammed by Salman Khan was using Abhishek's feelings. After a few days, now Abhishek and Khanzaadi have started talking to each other again. They both are now in the Dum room and are also sleeping on the same bed.

A video has gone viral on the internet where we see Khanzaadi and Abhishek sleeping together with a blanket over them. From the video, it seems they are kissing. Fans have different views on this video. Some feel they are kissing while some said that there was a lot of distance between them. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at the video here:

Abhishek Khaanzadi kya horha hai beech me kambal ke andar pic.twitter.com/o6PzcyE0hr — Bigg Boss 17 live (@Biggboss17_live) December 8, 2023

Khanzaadi and Abhishek are still not clear about their feelings for each other. Recently, during the immunity task as well, they had an ugly fight.

Talking about the contestants of the show, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house. Sana Raees Khan got eliminated from the show.