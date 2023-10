Bigg Boss 17 house is on fire thanks to the entry of wildcard contestant Samarth Jurel. He is the current boyfriend of Isha Malviya. Abhishek Kumar who is Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend is total shaken by his entry. Abhishek still likes Isha and has feelings for her. The Udaariyaan actress initially refused to accept that she is in a relationship with Samarth but eventually did. Now, Samarth and Abhishek are at war inside Bigg Boss 17 house over Isha Malviya. In the latest promo, we see that they had a major showdown and almost got into a physical fight whilst exchange some hard words. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Fans laud Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma for clapping back at Vicky Jain for his remarks on their marriage

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel have a major fight over Isha Malviya

In one of the promos that are trending on entertainment news, we see Abhishek Kumar asking Isha Malviya how could she move on within two months of their breakup if she loved him so much. Isha gives it back saying that she did not want to breakup but Abhishek did not change his behaviour. The entire conversation was heard by Samarth Jurel. He then confronts Abhishek Kumar asking why is he trying to guilt trip Isha Malviya. Samarth says it is Isha's wish, she can move on anytime she wants and he should not be poking. The fight escalates and both men start yelling at each other. Samarth goes on to say that Abhishek does not know how to respect women and that nobody will stay with him because of his antics. Other contestants like Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui and more get in between to calm both of them as a physical fight is almost about the break.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

After Samarth Jurel's entry, he made some shocking claims. He revealed that Abhishek Kumar once slapped Isha Malviya and that her eye was swollen. He also said that Abhishek gave a lot of threats to Isha and even broke a vase when in her house.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 video below:

On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar asked Isha Malviya to accept whatever it is and tried to be a peacemaker. However, it seems that he is having a very difficult time to move on from her. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's closeness is irritating Abhishek Kumar. Fans are waiting to know Salman Khan's reaction to this this relationship drama over the weekend ka vaar.