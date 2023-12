Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar has replaced Salman Khan for one week over the Weekend Ka Vaar. And the filmmaker has managed to grab the eyeballs of the netizens. In the promos, you can see Karan Johar bashing everyone for their acts in the house. And when it came to Abhishek Kumar, he angrily threw his mic, and this left Karan Johar extremely disappointed and upset. KJo bashed Abhishek and informed him that everyone reacts in such a way, and it’s not normal. to which Abhishek tells Karan that he is just prolonging the conversation and taking it to another level. This leaves Karan Johar angry, and he yells at Abhishek for talking to him in such a manner. And he questions his rights to talk to him in such a way. Well, Karan is doing a pretty decent job, but netizens cannot resist this side of KJo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar bashes Ankita Lokhande; fans say 'He is doing so because she is Kangana Ranaut's friend'

Abhishek Kumar, who has displayed anger issues since day one, is getting badly trolled for his agreement, and netizens call him boring. Karan Johar too faces mocking for showing his anger side, and netizens point out overreacting.

One user commented, "Over acting ki dukan abhisekh". Another said, "Karan johar maan ja ...tu saala kuch pta toh h nhi faltu mein aajata h footage lene big boss mein". One more user wrote, "Karan direct bol dena chahiye tha abhishek ko ki ye overacting reaction tha".

Like I had already said #KaranJohar doesn't like #AnkitaLokhande much & so he bashed her for lame reasons , he also bashed #MannaraChopra about her friendship equation & praised #MunawarFaruqui 1)pic.twitter.com/Lh1VG41747 — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 30, 2023

Along with Abhishek, Karan will also be seen taking Ankita Lokhande's class over her disrupted friendship with Munawar Faruqui, and netizens claim that just because Ankita is close to Kangana Ranaut, she is getting all the bashing. Indeed, this weekend ka vaar is going to be damn entertaining with Karan Johar's tadka.