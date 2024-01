Bigg Boss 17 is heading towards the grand finale. Though this season has not been as successful as Bigg Boss 16 or BB 13, the hype on social media is intact. Bigg Boss 17 fans have picked their top fives and top three already. This Weekend Ka Vaar, there are five people nominated to be out of the house. They are Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Fans are wondering who will be out of the house tonight. There is huge speculation on the same on social media. Fans really want that Abhishek Kumar stays inside. In the past one or two week, he was badly bullied by Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Orry 'heart broken' over Abhishek Kumar's ouster from Salman Khan show; 'I was rooting for you'

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar to be out of the show? Who will be eliminated this week?

Bigg Boss 17 fans, especially those of Abhishek Kumar demanded that the young star be on the show. He has been bullied a lot by Isha Malviya and her current beau. Arun Mashettey has also developed a solid fan following over the years on Bigg Boss 17. The ones people feel will be out of the show are Aoora and Ayesha Khan. The singer from South Korea, Aoora has been one of the positive entertainment quotients of the show. BollywoodLife conducted a poll asking people whom did they think would be out of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma bashes Ankita Lokhande for evicting Abhishek Kumar; gets trolled in return

Bigg Boss 17 fans declare their verdict

Bigg Boss 17 fans feel that either Aoora or Ayesha Khan will be out of the show. The K-Pop star has not done much inside the house. On the other hand, fans of Munawar Faruqui want that Ayesha Khan takes an exit soon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal reveals having suicidal thoughts post exit; 'Mujhe do din tak...' [Watch Video]

We have to see which Bigg Boss 17 contestant says good-bye to the show this weekend.