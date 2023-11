Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi, who were claiming to be in love had a huge showdown over a hamper. Abhishek Kumar was seen strongly slamming Khanzaadi, asking her not to use him in the game, and calling her feelings towards him fake. While she accused him of flirting with everyone in the house, Abhishek and Khanzaadi have a heated argument, and Isha Malviya is seen enjoying the show. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande exposes Mannara Chopra; slams her saying, 'Tumhare against koi chala jaye na tumhari jal jaati hai'

Watch the video of Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi indulging in a heated argument; netizens call them Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta 2.0. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: The 'most ladaaku' celebs ever crossed all limits in their fights with fellow contestants

Shalin and Tina Datta 2.0 pic.twitter.com/zopYnMH2EJ — Minahil (@AdmiringMoon_) November 10, 2023

#BiggBoss17 LIVE#IshaMalviya again interfering between a fight she has nothing to do with. This time she is telling #KhanZaadi that #AbhishekKumar never comes to her she only goes behind Abhishek .. Waah Isha !!! Kya ? lagaati ho ! #FirozaKeFarishtey #FirozaKhan… pic.twitter.com/i4O7pyujCs — Jen ? (@DsouzaJennifer) November 9, 2023

Appreciate #VickyJain to hint and say #AbhishekKumar abt #KhanZaadi relationship outside ! So that he doesn’t get emotionally attached to her anymore which she is so very well trying to do !@Abhishekkuma08 @jainvick definitely share brotherhood the way abhishek said vicky Aap… pic.twitter.com/F345Dsl9Lb — डेऽटीNII (@DestinyyyBoss) November 9, 2023

Netizens have a drastic reaction to the Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi fight and are labelling them a new Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta. Last season, both Shalin and Tina grabbed a lot of eyeballs due to their love-hate relationship. Now it will be interesting to watch if they both end up as Shalin and Tina or create a love story. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Khanzaadi confesses her feelings for Abhishek Kumar to Vicky Jain; netizens say, ‘Inki love story dekhni hai’ [Watch video]

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's dating history

Isha and Abhishek were lovers, and their chemistry was loved by fans around the world. But they both had an ugly breakup, and after coming into the Bigg Boss 17 house, it looked like they might reconcile. But then came Samarth Jurel, who is Isha’s current boyfriend, and Abhishek was seen having a massive breakdown. Later, Abhishek distanced himself from Isha and involved himself with Khanzaadi.