Bigg Boss 17: In the latest promo, you can see Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon making an entry into the house to promote their next release, Ganapath, which hits theatres on Friday this week. The Ganapath couple gives the housemates a task to perform where they question who, according to them, is a flop star. Munawar Faruqui targeted Aishwarya Sharma, and later even Abhishek Kumar said that he too finds Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt good for nothing. Aishwarya loses her calm after seeing Abhishek directly attacking them and lashes out at the TV actor for himself, indulging in an unnecessary argument for footage. Abhishek and Aishwarya get into a nasty fight in front of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain angrily shouts at wife Ankita Lokhande; netizens ask him to watch his tone

Watch the video of Abhishek Kumar targeting Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt for doing nothing in the house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Watch the video of Salman Khan bashing Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar on the first weekend ka Vaar.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar, you will see Salman Khan picking out Abhishek and Isha Malviya, and the latest promo shows how the superstar host is taking class of the couple. Isha is strongly being lambasted by Salman for targetting Mannara Chopra and calling her self obssessed, Salman Khan says she is the one who is looking self obsessed. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 weekend ka vaar: Salman Khan lashes out at Isha Malviya over Abhishek Kumar; calls her the most self obsessed person

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see Salman Khan have a say in Ankita Lokhande’s fight with Khanzaadi over being a TV actor. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more entertainment news. Aishwarya and Neil were also seen indulging into a fight with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande and the netzines slammed the couple for picking unnecessary fights. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rahul Vaidya says he wants more TV celebs and NOT YouTubers on the show after Ankita Lokhande’s fight with Khanzaadi