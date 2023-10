Bigg Boss 17 makers are sparing no efforts to bring in content. In fact, more than entertainment we have seen fights in the first week. Salman Khan himself said this is very unusual. Tonight, we will see the entry of Samarth Jurel as the wildcard of the house. He is claiming that Isha Malviya and he have been dating since a year or so. However, outside he has said that they are just friends. Once they enter the show, Isha Malviya will ask him why did he introduce himself as her beau. Samarth Jurel calls her a disrespectful liar for not acknowledging him as her boyfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Will Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande quit the show soon due to their massive fights?

Abhishek Kumar will burst out in tears after he says that Isha Malviya is in love with him. As we know, he has said that he wants Isha and him to get back together. He will fall on his knees crying. Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma will console him. Even Isha Malviya is seen holding him in her lap. Then, Samarth Jurel will make a very nasty comment on her. Livid Abhishek Kumar will come charging at him. Take a look at the video here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia reacts as Isha Malviya denies dating Samarth Jurel; says, 'Stop stringing two boys along'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

We can see that tempers have frayed and how. Netizens are now worried for Abhishek Kumar. An old video talking about how they knew that Samarth Jurel is coming has also surfaced. Fans are feeling bad about Abhishek Kumar. Some even said it would be so heart-breaking for his parents to see their son break down like this on national TV. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar has a major breakdown as Isha Malviya's BF Samarth Jurel enters the shows; actress DENIES being his GF

Somewhere #AbhishekKumar heart knows it that she has a boyfriend but

Isha says he is not so he accepts it .but when samarth came he is so hurt at that time but still he is protecting her image and shut the mouth of samarth. It shows that his love is selfless and pure.#BB17 pic.twitter.com/7DDaT61lnO — ?????? (@yours_shreyuu2) October 28, 2023

The only guy who can understand and take care of #AbhishekKumar in the house is #MunawarFaruqi Munawar has a good heart and his strength will help Abhishek. He has been in this zone before as well but this is a life test for him to pass or fail. Control boy #BB17 #Biggboss17 — Akanksha Kapur (@AkankshaKapur4) October 28, 2023

My god #AbhishekKumar has gone mad. The way he is crying looking at #SamarthJurel he is just insulting himself and his family. Yeh Nibba Nibbi wale pyaar ke chakkar mai iss ladke ne apni yeh halat karli hai. His parents will be shattered #BiggBoss #BB17 #BiggBoss17 #ColorsTV — PRIYA ? (@priya33609500) October 28, 2023

Now, we have to see how the game pans out in the coming days. The makers seemed to have planned this whole content much in advance.