Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's complicated story has been the talk of the town. The ex-lovers had entered the show together and had an ugly fight in front of Salman Khan on the first day. However, soon they got back together and Isha even allowed Abhishek to sleep on the same bed. It seemed that the ex-lovers would patch up soon but then Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered the show. At first, Isha denied dating Samarth but later agreed. Things were sorted but the fights kept happening between Isha and Abhishek. Recently, they had a very ugly fight and both of them used disrespectful words for each other.

They said things that went below the belt and Salman Khan slammed Abhishek for it. However, he also praised Samarth for handling the situations well. He said that Samarth has been very mature and respectful in the fights between his girlfriend and Abhishek. Isha and Samarth make for an adorable pair.

Abhishek confesses he gets hurts seeing Isha, and Samarth physically close

Samarth is the happy and fun-loving guy and we have seen some very cosy and cute moments between them. Isha and Samarth are the cute lovey-dovey couple of Bigg Boss 17. Abhishek was recently seen speaking to Ankita Lokhande about Isha and Samarth.

Abhishek confessed that feels hurt and uncomfortable when he sees Isha and Samarth coming closer. He said that it is difficult for him to cope up with the fact that Isha is in another relationship now and she is physically involved with the other person as well.

Further, Ankita also asked Abhishek about his feelings for Khanzaadi. He said that he is not using Khanzaadi and if he had to use her he would probably have a fling with her. This is a big story in TV news.

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are still in the game.