Bigg Boss 17 today had one more interesting incident other than the spat between Mannara Chopra and KhanZaadi. Abhishek Kumar who is now looking set for a place in top five with the kind of content he gives everyday exposed Anurag Dobhal. He said that he is playing a very dirty game. He said Anurag Dobhal is a real Chuglikhor and even shares personal stuff that other people might have told him via general conversation. He said he felt that Anurag Dobhal was in some way responsible for the rift between KhanZaadi and Mannara Chopra.

He also spoke about what Anurag Dobhal said about Manasvi Mamgai. It seems she had asked him to support her as she is also from Uttarakhand. He said she has not lived in the state all her life, so how could she call herself from there. When Manasvi Mamgai heard this, she had a massive fight with Anurag Dobhal. He even came charging at her. This is how netizens reacted on the same....

Wh th hai bhai but #BiggBoss has to stand up & throw him out somehow.

Votes pe #AnuragDobhal tbhi jaega agr kisi din Anurag & Munawar sirf 2 log nominations mei hue. That move is very risky from show's TRP POV — Aman (@Amchamchamch) November 3, 2023

Chugli karne mein expert hai #BabuBhaiya #AnuragDobhal , no doubt about it. Today he got to show his aggressiveness, thank to #ManasviMamgai , but with Manasvi being evicted, who will give him mudda?

Best part about today episode was Abhishek exposed joker ??#bb17 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeoneTeam) November 3, 2023

#AbhishekKumar destroyed the whole #AnuragDobhal Game in Front of #ManaraChopra and also later in Front of Everyone ?❤️ Real Mastermind of BB 17 Abhishek Bhai ❣️#AbhishekKumar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/fJlanAUkcC — ABHISHEK TM (@Abhishektweets4) November 3, 2023

Just one thing For Today's weekend ka waar #AbhishekKumar owned it completely With his presence ❣️ He single-handedly destroyed whole game of #AnuragDobhal in Front of whole house ?❣️ Now he is Ruling the show single-handedly ❣️#AbhishekKumar #BB17 pic.twitter.com/y7ySCF9QwV — ABHISHEK TM (@Abhishektweets4) November 3, 2023

Anurag Dobhal has been trolled a lot by Salman Khan on weekend ka vaar. He has been often seen sleeping inside the house. A moto vlogger, he is from the state of Uttarakhand.