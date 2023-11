One of the big highlights of the season has been the outbursts of Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor does have a temper issue. He has also said that the presence of Isha Malviya in the house has affected him emotionally. The two had become close during the making of Udaariyaan. It seems they had to call off their alleged close friendship as Isha Malviya found him too hot-headed and possessive. He said that he was a boy from the heartland and did not know how to react better to things. Isha Malviya is raised in Mumbai. Now, Bigg Boss has told everyone not to have a direct conversation with Abhishek Kumar till he gives a yes. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's rare tender moment on Salman Khan's show finally happens courtesy Aishwarya Sharma [Watch Video]

He has been alone as of now. Isha Malviya does keep an eye on him, and says a few words to him. It looks like they had one more fight. Abhishek Kumar tells her that she is the only one he is attached to inside the house. He feels emotionally affected by her. We have two couples who are having way too many issues. Take a look at the promo... Also Read - Exclusive: Chand Jalne Laga actor Vishal Aditya Singh shares his views on Bigg Boss 17; says 'Ab koi bhi celebrity ban sakta hai'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo has not impressed people at all. People feel that this fake endless drama of the two is boring to watch. In fact, Isha Malviya also told Munawar Faruqui that Abhishek has a single-minded game of instigating people and starting fights. After the promo, a person commented, "Isne aachi wali acting classes nahi li hai! Ise pehle splitsvilla bhejo," while someone else said, "Ok many will think this is acting but dude he is madly in love so just because we don't like them to say it fake or acting is not right." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vishal Kotian extends support to Isha Malviya as Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar gossip about her; says '2 guys character shaming a 19 year old...'

Trending Now

Bring back the OG couple who is the best in such drama our #ShaTina noone can replace them no matter how hard they try ? — Angel (@HoqueMimmi) October 24, 2023

bhai hassii aaa rhi meko — Emma (@snehaak59) October 24, 2023

#BiggBoss17 me yeh kya ho rha h ?

Yeh itne bade hokr bhi itna immaturely behave kese kr skte h ?#AbhishekKumar again blasts out with his emotions for #IshaMalviya #BiggBoss should call him for a therapy ?#MunawarFaruqui #AnkitaLokhande #Uk07Rider #BB17 Plz Flw-@ShowsTak pic.twitter.com/pNGQUOxc7p — Reality Shows Tak (@ShowsTak) October 24, 2023

The drama is continuing and Munawar Faruqui seems to be enjoying it immensely. We have three couples in the house. Now, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar will be sharing the bed.