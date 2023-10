Bigg Boss 17 has picked up from its first week itself. A lot of drama has already taken place inside the house. Several fights, groupism, relationship issues and more - Bigg Boss 17 house is already on fire. Two weeks are done and we have seen a lot of drama. Adding to this, Udaariyaan actor Samarth Jurel is going to enter the show. He is the first wildcard contestant to be a part of Bigg Boss 17. Within two weeks, a wildcard contestant is going to mark entry and bring a major twist. He is said to be Isha Malviya's boyfriend and that is going to trigger Abhishek Kumar and how! Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Isha Malviya blatantly deny dating Samarth Jurel in front of Abhishek Kumar? Watch VIRAL VIDEO

Samarth Jurel enters Bigg Boss 17 house; leaves Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar in shock

In the new promo video of Bigg Boss 17, we get to see Samarth Jurel's dhamakedaar entry. Bigg Boss gets Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya in a separate room and shows their picture. It is then replaced by Isha and Samarth's image. Bigg Boss states that Isha Malviya's boyfriend is now entering the house and Samarth Jurel marks his entry. Abhishek Kumar has a major emotional breakdown. He weeps and how in front of other contestants. Then Isha and Samarth have a showdown of sorts. Isha refutes to accept that she is Samarth's girlfriend and that they are in a relationship. Samarth goes on to say that she is lying whilst standing in front of him.

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo below:

Check out Bigg Boss 17 promo BTS video below:

Bigg Boss 17 game is going to change

The game is going to change and how. Abhishek Kumar is very emotional when it comes to Isha Malviya. He has openly confessed that he has feelings for her. Their fight began from premiere night itself while they were on stage with Salman Khan. Isha accused Abhishek of violence and more. In the past two weeks, Abhishek and Isha's bond has witnessed many ups and downs. Will Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship sort out? It is definite that high-voltage drama and fights are awaiting Bigg Boss 17 house. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com.