Bigg Boss 17 began on October 15 and is now one of the most loved reality TV shows. This season is turning out to be a huge hit. The contestants have been entertaining and hence the TRPs are amazing. This season we have Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel as the contestants. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt have been one of the most talked about contestants. Their married life has been the most talked about. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi gets abusive messages from Anurag Dobhal's 'Bro Sena'; asks 'Inke liye he is fighting with the makers?'

For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Netizens and Salman Khan had slammed Aishwarya Sharma for being disrespectful towards her husband, Neil. However, things are quite sorted amongst them now. Neil has been a very supportive husband while Aishwarya also loves him a lot. Neil and Aishwarya got married on November 30, 2021. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Arun Mahashettey, Sunny Tehelka get physical with Abhishek Kumar; will the Jai-Veeru jodi get evicted because of violence?

Neil and Aishwarya's wedding anniversary celebrations

Today, they celebrate their second wedding anniversary and hence the Bigg Boss housemates have arranged a special celebration for the couple. In the viral videos, we see Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and others making special arrangements for the couple. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Munawar Faruqui, but THIS contestant is the highest paid of this season; here's how much they earn

Trending Now

In the videos, we see Isha and Rinku Dhawan closing Aishwarya's eyes to take her outside for the celebration. Aishwarya gets surprised to see the beautiful arrangements and later, we see Neil giving out a special message for Aishwarya. He then thanks everyone for the special arrangements.

Take a look at the videos here:

For a change, every housemate is happy, and they are celebrating the anniversary of #NeilBhatt and #AishwaryaSharma . None is missing in the fame, not even their enemies #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain. Now #BiggBoss17 team might be shockedpic.twitter.com/UAMQ2DmErS — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 30, 2023

Aishwarya and Neil met on the sets of their show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil played the lead role while Aishwarya was the main antagonist.