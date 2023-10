Bigg Boss 17 has begun and the contestants have made the first episode a huge hit. They have been very entertaining on the first day itself. Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal are the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Top 5 reasons why internet feels Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a mistake by coming on the show

It was an amazing first day of Bigg Boss 17 and we got to see some entertaining clips while some disappointed the audience. On the premiere night of Bigg Boss 17, we saw Udaariyaan stars Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar fighting on the stage itself in front of Salman Khan.

We saw them speak about their relationship and how they broke up in the introduction video. They had an ugly fight on the stage and revealed everything on the stage. Isha even said that she does not want Abhishek in her life at all. Salman made them understand and they entered the house.

Bigg Boss 17 day one

However, as they entered, they had an ugly fight in the house. Abhishek was speaking to Mannara about why she took up the Dil bedroom and who gave her the authority. Mannara found it rude and asked Isha why is Abhishek so rude. Isha went to speak to him and they got into a fight.

Abhishek was screaming and Isha also raise her voice spoiling the environment on the first day itself. Later, we saw Isha making Abhishek understand that she was just explaining to him and he can’t be overthinking on the first day itself.

Abhishek and Isha were then found laughing and chatting the whole night. Abhishek wanted to be in the Dil room but because there was no place he had to be in the Dum room. However, Vicky Jain later played a prank saying Bigg Boss has given everyone two mins to change the room.

Everyone started running and Abhishek went to the Dil room. He had an ugly fight with Soniya Bansal. Later, Bigg Boss bashed Vicky and others for the prank. He also asked Isha if she wants Abhishek in the Dil room. Isha said that yes she would like to have Abhishek in the Dil room.

Fans are not happy with this change of dynamics between Isha and Abhishek. They did not like Isha saying that she does not want Abhishek in her life and suddenly in the house she wants him in her room. They are not happy with Abhishek’s constant rude behaviour and screaming on others.

People feel that Isha and Abhishek are being fake and are extra prepared for this game. Netizens have bashed them on social media for faking it inside the house. Isha and Abhishek are truly making headlines in Entertainment news.

Fans disappointed with Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya

One of the users wrote, “Disliking #AbhishekKumar & #IshaMalviya, they have come too prepared for the game. Abhishek getting aggressive without reason for anything and everything and #IshaMalviya is too pretentious. #MannaraChopra definitely growing on me coz no matter how she is, she is real. #BB17.”

Disliking #AbhishekKumar & #IshaMalviya, they have come too prepared for the game. Abhishek getting aggressive without reason for anything and everything and #IshaMalviya is too pretentious. #MannaraChopra definitely growing on me coz no matter how she is, she is real. #BB17 — The Bigg Boss Fan (@TheBiggBossFan) October 16, 2023

Another user wrote, "#IshaMalviya yesterday : Mujhe #MannaraChopra ke sath bed share karna hai tumhare saath nahi Abhishek. Isha today : Maine #AbhishekKumar ko maaf kar diya hai aur usko humare room mein Lana chahti hu... Behen thoda toh time lagati apni asliyat dikhane mein #BB17 #BiggBoss17"

#IshaMalviya yesterday : Mujhe #MannaraChopra ke sath bed share karna hai tumhare saath nahi Abhishek. Isha today : Maine #AbhishekKumar ko maaf kar diya hai aur usko humare room mein Lana chahti hu... Behen thoda toh time lagati apni asliyat dikhane mein ?#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) October 16, 2023

A user wrote, "#AbhishekKumar and #IshaMalviya seem to have planned the game from outside.. Such a fake couple...#BB17"

#AbhishekKumar and #IshaMalviya seem to have planned the game from outside.. Such a fake couple...#BB17 — NamitaRakesh (@NamitaRN) October 16, 2023

#AbhishekKumar is just badtameez. No other word is required to describe him#BB17 #BiggBoss17 — Rant with Typos (@RantwithoutR) October 16, 2023

Yaar !! Ye #IshaMalviya and #AbhishekKumar ka rishta kya hai ? Pta nahi khud pagal hai ya Hume samajh rahe ? Din bhar kutte jaise ldte rehte hai still Sona saath main, ek bed par hai.#BB17 #BiggBoss17 #BiggBoss — VsAl (@Iam_vsAl) October 16, 2023

