In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar got into an argument. Munawar, Samarth and Abhishek were seen discussing their daily duties. Munawar said that he would need someone to help with platform cleaning and Ankita denied his request. She said that she never got any help while cleaning the platform. Ankita's statement left Abhishek shocked. She asked her whether she even did any duty while they were together in Dil house. He said that Ankita only made chapatis and never did any duty.

Ankita fumed with anger on hearing Abhishek's statement and told him to not speak. Their argument got heated when Abhishek told her that when they catch her lies, she starts her drama. Abhishek told Vicky to tell the truth and Ankita got agitated. Ankita contiuned telling him, 'Iski tone dekh, kaun hai yeh? hai kaun? hamesha chadd jata hai pagal, ang pe aata hai'. Abhishek tried ending their fight, but Ankita told him, 'Chal bhonk mat, nikal'.

Ankita later showed her middle finger to Abhishek and he was shocked with her gesture. He yelled at her and said that Ankita abused him. 'Abhi maine dikha deti hoti na aap yahan pe mudda utha leti. Abhi sara ghar aajata mujhe batane,' said Abhishek to Ankita. Vicky tried talking to Ankita but in return she said that Abhishek was barking so she gave it back to him. Vicky ends the fight between them. Later, Ankita went to speak to Abhishek, but he told her that he did not want to continue to bond with her.