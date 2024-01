The ticket to the finale race is on month Bigg Boss 17 house. It’s just 9 days left for the finale and the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to reach the finale. And amid this final race, Abhishek Kumar has made a shocking revelation that the fights Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are doing are just for the cameras and they even decide what the topic will be and how will they react. Indeed this is insane, Ankita and Vicky are going through turmoil in their marriage fans thought, but this revelation made by Abhishek is definitely something that will make the audience feel cheated. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra bar dancer; Rajiv Adatia says 'Sharam ani chahiye'

Lately, Abhishek happened to reveal in the show where he said, that they bit remove their mics and under the bed sheet discuss their next move." Mai batata hu kya hota hai, ye log raat me kambal me mic utaar kar discuss karte hain, strategy banate hai kal ki. Mai ye bolunga, tujhse ladunga, fir tu upar dikhegi. kyuki Vicky bhai ko pta hai wo to jeetne see rahe, to at least mai nahi jeet raha to meri wife to jeete". Abhishek added that how Vicky is sure about Ankita winning the show and hence he is giving her all these ideas.

Ankita Lokhande fans want her to end their marriage

In the latest episodes when Vicky Jain's mom entered the show and lashed out at Ankita for hitting Vicky with slippers and revealed about including her parents in the same, fans insisted Ankita leave the toxic family. But we wonder what's the truth? Is this also planned? Only Ankita and Vicky can speak about the reality of their relationship.

