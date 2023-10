Bigg Boss 17 has been dominated by the Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel controversy in the past two days. With both her ex and current beau inside the house, Isha Malviya has a lot to tackle. Samarth Jurel has said in an interview that Abhishek Kumar was a toxic boyfriend. He spoke about how he slapped Isha Malviya because she was dancing with some other guy at a New Year's party. He said that he threatened to throw Isha Malviya off a running car as she posted a picture of hers in a backless outfit. People have labelled Abhishek Kumar as a red flag when it comes to being a boyfriend. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma to Mannara Chopra, the most childish contestants this season

Now, Udaariyaan actress Kamal Dadiala who played Sati on the show has told Film Window that the backless incident is different from what has gone out. She said that he did tell Isha Malviya not to don revealing clothes as he felt that it was not appropriate for a city like Chandigarh. He said he was worried that people might act/behave with Isha in a wrong manner seeing her in such clothes. Kamal Dadiala said that Isha Malviya was never seen on the sets of Udaariyaan hurt or injured. On the other hand, Abhishek Kumar did hurt himself on many occasions after fights with Isha Malviya.

The lady says that Abhishek Kumar was indeed possessive about Isha Malviya. He was worried about how people in Chandigarh would react seeing her in revealing outfit. Kamal Dadiala said that she does not support Abhishek Kumar at all if he has ever been physically abusive towards Isha Malviya. But she said that no one ever saw her injured on the sets of the show.

Isha Malviya said that she moved on in a month or two from Abhishek Kumar to Samarth Jurel. This was also discussed inside the house. Both the guys, Kumar and Jurel have fought badly inside abusing, throwing stuff and lunging at one another. It looks like Salman Khan will give them an earful on this Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, it seems like Abhishek Kumar is finding a connect with rapper KhanZaadi. They can be the new lovebirds inside the house.