Bigg Boss 17 is now the talk of the town. The new episode ended few hours back and social media is filled with Bigg Boss 17 talks. This season is a huge hit and the TRPs have been superb. We have Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dhobal, Jigna Vora, Munawar Faruqui, Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Mannara Chopra, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mahashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Soniya Bansal as the contestants. Manasvi, Navid and Soniya have been eliminated until now. Also Read - Bigg Boss gives season 17 contestants a strict warning to clean the house or face severe punishment

Abhishek Kumar has been known for his aggression since the first day. He gets aggressive and fights with everyone. However, in the beginning his fights looked baseless but now he is turning out to be a sensible guy. Bigg Boss had warned him in the past about his aggression but today, we saw his aggression again. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma reveals she stopped watching season 13 because Asim Riaz was irritating; gets trolled

Fight over stealing of food

The fight began between Khanzaadi and Abhishek over the ration being stolen. The topic was also about Khanzaadi getting food from the other house. Sharing of food is not allowed and Abhishek was speaking about it to Vicky. He also asked Vicky why is everyone stealing food now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: All the heartwarming things Ankita Lokhande has shared about Sushant Singh Rajput

He reminded Vicky that earlier Munawar had said that nobody will steal food from now on but why is it still happening. Things got worse when Abhishek told Vicky that he has been unfair and Vicky tells him that he always that he is like this only and hence now he will also say the same.

Abhishek Kumar aggressively pulls Vicky's arm

Vicky tells Abhishek not to angry him or else he will show him who he is. The fight escalates and Abhishek aggressively pulls Vicky Jain's arm. Everyone asks Abhishek to stop his aggression. Vicky also warns him. Later Abhishek breaks down in front of Vicky and says he won't do it again. This is a big story in TV news.

Abhishek then starts maintaining distance from Vicky as he feels Vicky is just using people for his game. Talking about the latest news of Bigg Boss 17, the makers of the show are planning to bring in wild card contestants.

As per reports, Rakhi Sawant, Adil Khan Durrani, Tassnim Nerurkar, Poonam Pandey, Flora Saini, Bhavin Bhanushali, Jahanara Alam, Adhyayan Suman have been approached.