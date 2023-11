Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed everyone's attention. Social media is all filled with memes, videos and stories about Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. Currently, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel are in the house. In the house, we have seen Ankita has been upset with Vicky because he has been giving everyone a lot of attention than her. She always complained that Vicky sits with everyone and not her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and others organise a special celebration for Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt's wedding anniversary

She also has been indirectly upset about Vicky and Sana Raees Khan's closeness but never said it. Recently, during the weekend ka vaar, we saw Salman Khan teasing Vicky for holding Sana's hands in the earlier episodes. Many people on social media also slammed him for holding Sana's hands.

Vicky has had many ugly fights with Sana and even she has said a lot of things about him. But they both end up being friends again. Sana had even refused to change her bed so that Vicky and Ankita can sleep together. This had turned out to be a huge fight but later things got sorted.

Abhishek asks Vicky Jain if he is in love with Sana

Vicky ended up fight again but never nominated Sana. In one of the viral videos, we see Abhishek Kumar asking Vicky Jain why he does not nominate Sana even after he has so many reasons to do so.

Abhishek directly asks Vicky, "Pyaar toh nahi ho gaya hai usse?" Vicky quickly dismisses the question and says that there is nothing like that. Munawar and Abhishek then tease Vicky with her name. This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at Abhishek and Vicky's video here:

Well, looks like Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan's friendship is growing stronger.