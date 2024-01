Bigg Boss 17 has been all about relationships. By now, the whole nation knows what happened between Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. A lot of the show has been about these three and their relationships. Abhishek Kumar is evidently not over Isha Malviya as viewers have seen on the show. The young actor was bullied a lot by Samarth Jurel and Isha since last few days. They also made fun of his mental health. Viewers of the show were furious with how Abhishek Kumar was being harassed by many on the show. Abhishek Kumar has created a place for himself with his raw emotions on Salman Khan's show. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande 'insecure' of Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain bond; fans say 'Ridiculous and toxic woman' [Check Reactions]

Abhishek Kumar reveals the role of Isha Malviya's mother

Earlier, he had said that Isha Malviya and he did have difference because of their mindsets. He said that her mom loved to party. Abhishek Kumar said he was madly in love with her, and had a conservative mindset. He tells Munawar Faruqui that he had a fight with the actor who played his onscreen father on the show, Udaariyaan. It seems the makers decided to remove him from the scene. Then, Isha Malviya took a stand for him and said she would not shoot till he is brought back. When the makers informed Isha Malviya's mother about the same, she began interfering in their relationship. Mamta Malviya, the mother of Isha has said that she can file a case on him for non-stop defamation of her daughter.

He also said that if her mother saw that Isha's professional growth was more than Samarth Jurel in the future, then she could again get her to split with him.

Netizens react on Abhishek Kumar's revelation

Abhishek Kumar is riding a wave of sympathy since some days. While many highlighted that Isha Malviya said he was physically abusive towards her, as of now everyone is pro Abhishek. Take a look at the reactions....

Sahi kiya Isha ki mom ne Ager bache galati kere to sudharna chahiye . Abhishek ne set wale papa ji ko bhi nahi chora ??‍♀️??‍♀️ he needs treatment not bewakoof PR #IshaMalviya? #BigBoss17 — Rits (@RituTuktuk) January 5, 2024

True this week will be very crucial for #AbhishekKumar especially his interaction with isha's mom as it's clear tht both of them have disliking for each other her mom will definitely play some diety tricks to bring him in negatively to clear her daughter's image. — Sanjana. (@SanjanaLama2) January 5, 2024

It seems Isha Malviya will come soon on the show to counteract that Abhishek Kumar has said about her on the show. Tina Datta, Rajiv Adatia, Ankit Gupta, Riteish Deshmukh are some of the celebs who have supported Kumar.