The next few days of Bigg Boss 17 are going to be around Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. We saw how Abhishek Kumar broke down after the entry of Jurel inside the house. Isha Malviya also fought with Samarth Jurel for introducing himself as the boyfriend of Isha. He also said that they were not exactly boyfriend and girlfriend but he could take the liberty of introducing himself as her beau. Everyone outside is very confused about the whole matter while some feel this is just a pre-planned game to stay relevant throughout the season. Abhishek Kumar also told Vicky Jain that he would like to move on from Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel believes Isha Malviya is at fault; says, 'Usne jhooth bola hai'

Now, Samarth Jurel has made some explosive claims before entering the house. He has said that Abhishek Kumar was a physically violent boyfriend. As per Bollywood Bubble, he has reportedly said that Abhishek Kumar slapped Isha Malviya after he saw her dancing with some other guy at a New Year's bash. Then, he forced her to delete one of her backless pics from her Instagram account. It seems they were in a car and they said he did throw her out. If this is not shocking enough, Jurel has also claimed that he threw hot tea on Isha Malviya's face which damaged her eye. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Wild card celeb Manasvi Mamgai reveals the strongest, weakest, most cunning on the show

Social media is in total shock over such claims made by Samarth Jurel. While people still not believe the whole angle, such statements have made them worry about the condition of Isha Malviya. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya makes a SHOCKING decision about Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar; netizens divided on the relationship drama

Iss behavior ke wajah se Isha ne usko chhoda tha aur waha (Bigg Boss 17) par jaake ek din me maaf kar diya. Matlab mai toh shocked hu ke ye kya kara usne. (To Bollywood Bubble)

Now, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are back to normal. Clips of them acting lovey-dovey in bed have come to the fore. Let us see how the game progresses in the coming days!