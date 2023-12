Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel have been the talk of the town. Isha had entered with Abhishek and they had many ugly fights. But later, they got close and soon Samarth entered. Isha refused to accept Samarth as her boyfriend but later accepted that she was lying. Things got sorted and Isha, Samarth got together. It was an emotional turmoil for Abhishek and his aggression kept growing. Abhishek also said many mean things about Isha and even she did the same. Isha also made many shocking revelations about Abhishek hitting her and being possessive. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Khan or Rinku Dhawan; here's who fans want eliminated next — View poll results

Samarth and Isha bully Abhishek

Post slamming Abhishek, Salman Khan had praised Isha and Samarth for their maturity. But now, the two seem to have lost it. They are going on poking Abhishek and bullying him for no reason. Samarth Jurel has been targeting Abhishek and keeps speaking about him for no reason. Also Read - TRP Report Week 51: America sequence helps Anupamaa get back to the top; gives tough fight to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

They are making fun of him and constantly poking him. Many celebrities and fans have slammed Isha and Samarth for bullying him. Many want Salman Khan to bash them during the weekend ka vaar. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi defends Abhishek Kumar amidst constant poking; 'Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are looking...'

Abhishek's close friend makes shocking revelations

Now, Abhishek Kumar's close friend, Madhav Sharma spoke to Filmibeat and slammed Isha for her behaviour. He said that Abhishek is handling an incredibly challenging situation with grace and it's commendable how he maintains his composure despite the constant emotional torture from Isha and Samarth.

He further said, "Isha encountered Samarth (Jurel) while in a relationship with Abhishek. Initially, she portrayed Samarth as merely her best friend, but that was far from the truth."

Madhav added that due to this Abhishek became more aggressive and was very upset. He also spoke about Isha's instant move over from Abhishek after their break up. He said that the swiftness of Isha's rebound within a month raises questions about her emotional detachment, as she had been engaging with Samarth even during her time with Abhishek.

Contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Talking about the current contestants, Aoora, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel are inside the house.