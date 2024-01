Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar has reportedly been eliminated from the controversial reality show. During a fight, Abhishek allegedly violated the show's rules by slapping fellow contestant Samarth Jurel. As a result, speculations regarding his removal from the show have arisen. The current captain, Ankita Lokhande, was granted the power to eliminate Abhishek. After considering the pleas from other housemates, she decided to evict him. In an emotional video, Abhishek Kumar's father urged host Salman Khan not to evict his son and slammed Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel for constantly provoking his son. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya lied about Abhishek Kumar hitting her on New Year's bash? THIS Udaariyaan actress make a big reveal

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar's father slams Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar's father recently uploaded a video on social media where he slammed fellow contestants Ishal Malviya and Samarth Jurel. Isha is Abhishek Kumar's ex-girlfriend, while Samarth Jurel is the former's current boyfriend. Due to the complexities of the relationships, the trio have often accused and bashed each other. However, in the past two weeks, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel were constantly poking Abhishek about his mental health. In a recent episode, Samarth puts tissue in Abhishek's mouth while fighting. This irked Kumar so much that he slapped Samarth. As Abhishek indulged in physical violence against the rules of the Bigg Boss 17 house, chances are high that he may get eliminated from the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande slammed for kicking Abhishek Kumar out of the house; netizens call her ‘double face’

Abhishek's father, in the below video, has stated that if raising hand is wrong, then poking someone about his mental health or putting tissue in mouth is equally offensive. He requested host Salman Khan not to remove his son and give him another chance. Check out the video below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 elimination: Ankita Lokhande ousts THIS contestant from the show?

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Abhishek and Isha's love story began on the set of the popular television show Udaariyaan. They were smitten with each other and even started a vlogging channel together. However, their relationship did not last long. During the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek took responsibility for their break-up, admitting that his possessiveness drove Isha away. In response, Isha stated that she was tired of Abhishek's temper issues, which led her to end their relationship. Interestingly, Isha found love again on the sets of Udariyaan, this time with Samarth. After breaking up with Abhishek, she began a relationship with Samarth, and the two are still together.