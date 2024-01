Bigg Boss 17 will get its winner soon. The grand finale episode is happening on January 28. Fans are super excited to know the winner of the show. Abhishek Kumar has been one of the most talked about contestants. He is known for his aggressive behaviour. The Udaariyaan actor has been bashed by Salman Khan and Bigg Boss himself for his aggression. He had to face Salman's anger many times because of the words he has used for his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. The fights between Abhishek, Isha and Samarth have been very ugly. They have brought many dirty things from the past. For all the latest Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel declared the most undeserving contestant to have survived so far in the show — View poll results

Abhishek Kumar accused of copying Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz

Since the last few weeks, Isha and Samarth have been provoking Abhishek a lot. They have said mean and ugly things about him. They even made fun of his mental health and called him 'baap ka mental beta'. Samarth put a tissue paper in Abhishek's mouth while he was speaking to Isha. Abhishek slapped him after that and captain Ankita sent him out of the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui's sister feels Ankita Lokhande and others 'targeted' him in Ayesha Khan, Nazila Sitaishi controversy

However, Salman Khan brought back Abhishek and slammed Isha, Samarth for provoking him. Even after Salman made them understand, Samarth and Isha did not stop. In fact, Vicky, Ankita, Arun, and Mannara also stood against him. During the recent nominations, we saw all of them ganging up against Abhishek and he used Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz and Gautam Gulati style to say that he is playing alone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande's mother indirectly asks her not to speak about Sushant Singh Rajput; says 'Vicky ke ghar ke log...'

Trending Now

Abhishek's mother reacts to Abhishek being trolled for copying Sidharth, Asim

Many Sidharth, Asim, Gautam fans trolled him for that and said that he can never be like them. Now, Abhishek's mother had entered the Bigg Boss 17 house and she spoke to the media. She was asked about Abhishek copying Sidharth, Asim.

Abhishek Kumar's mother said that he is not trying to copy anyone but he is like that only. She also said that she feels Abhishek will win the show.

Take a look at a video on Ankita and Vicky:

Talking about the other contestants, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently in the house.