Bigg Boss 17: The controversial reality show is currently airing a special episode where contestants' family members are called in to stay in the house for a day. In tonight's episode, Abhishek Kumar's mother will be the last one to enter the Bigg Boss house. Upon seeing his mother, Abhishek broke down and was inconsolable. Notably, the makers have just released a promo where Abhishek's mother can also be seen refuting many claims made by Isha Malviya, including how Abhishek broke the TV in his home. You can check out the video below.

Watch: Abhishek Kumar's mother slams Isha Malviya's claim of slapping son

In the video above, Abhishek Kumar can be seen getting impatient as none of his family members were coming to the house. However, he heaved a sigh of relief when his mother finally arrived. Upon seeing her son, Abhishek's mother rushed towards him and embraced him, which made him break down and confess how difficult it was to survive in the house.

Later in the video, Abhishek's mother had a conversation with Isha Malviya. She asked Isha why she made statements such as her son breaking the TV in his own home. She then refuted Isha's claim of having slapped her son in front of him. Abhishek's mother advised Isha to maintain a safe distance from each other and not bring outside issues into the house. She made it clear that if Isha brings up ten outside issues, her son will also reveal one outside thing which is not meant to be discussed on the show.