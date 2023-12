Bigg Boss 17 has turned more into a Splitsvilla, is what fans believe all thanks to love drama unfolding inside the controversial house. During the premiere, ex-lovers Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya entered the house. They fought on stage in front of Salman Khan. A few days later, Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel marked his entry as a wildcard contestant. Tables turned and we saw many wars between Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel. Netizens are divided over their fights and many feel that Samarth and Isha are unnecessarily poking Abhishek Kumar. Now, his sister has defended him. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan makes an EXIT from the show after Salman Khan’s bashing due to THIS reason?

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty fight; former asks 'Tu apne mummy papa ko marta hai?'

Here's what Abhishek Kumar's sister has to say

To Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar's sister Pooja spoke about the recent allegations made by Isha Malviya over Abhishek Kumar. Isha in anger dragged Abhishek Kumar's parents into the fight. She stated that he makes his mother cry and gets beaten up by his father. Over this Pooja stated that Abhishek Kumar thinks of his parents first over anybody else. She asserted that all this poking will only make Abhishek Kumar stronger. Pooja also said that Abhishek won't tolerate misbehaving with him but as he respects the platform, he is taking everything. One of her quotes read, "What's amusing is that Abhishek would never tolerate anyone misbehaving with him, but today he's tolerating the bullies. And that's only because he knows what value and respect Bigg Boss holds for him, and how loyal he is to this stage. Stay strong, Abhishek!" Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan has a meltdown after Salman Khan questions her motive; tells Munawar Faruqui 'shakal mat dikhana life mein'

Trending Now

Earlier, it was Kamya Panjabi who came out in support of Abhishek Kumar. Through a tweet, she said that whatever Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are doing is only making them look bad. She said that Abhishek has a good heart but his anger is the only drawback.

Check out Kamya Panjabi's tweet below:

Well Isha n Samarth are looking very bad doing whatever they are doing! Abhishek’s only drawback is his anger but he has a good heart, he is emotional, he has an amazing fun side too #BB17 @ColorsTV — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 29, 2023

Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's drama, the controversial love saga of Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan has also kept the audiences hooked to the screens.