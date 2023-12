Bigg Boss 17 is the talk of the town. Currently, we have, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sana Raaes Khan, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan, Samarth Jurel in the house. Abhishek, Isha and Samarth's love triangle has grabbed all the attention again. Isha entered the house with her ex-boyfriend, Abhishek and we saw them fighting on the first day itself. They had ugly fights on the stage in front of Salman Khan and later the next day, they came close. They even started sharing one bed. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 contestant Vicky Jain was also a part of Bigg Boss 4? Watch Viral video

Isha and Abhishek's ugly fights

Soon, Isha's current boyfriend, Samarth Jurel entered as the wild card contestant. Isha denied being in a relationship with Samarth and he was deeply hurt by it. Later, she accepted her mistake and said that she is with Samarth. Things were sorted post that but recently, we saw Isha and Abhishek's ugly fights. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Top 3 finalists: Did Salman Khan drop a hint at the strongest contestants of this season?

They spoke about each other's past and said very ugly things about each other. Isha also pushed Abhishek after the fight. Yesterday, Salman Khan also bashed him for his behaviour in the game. Now, Abhishek's Udaariyaan costar Virsa Riar has reacted to his fights with Isha. This is a big story in TV news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar kiss under the blanket? [Watch Video]

Trending Now

Virsa Riar supports Abhishek Kumar

Virsa spoke to Filmibeat and said that Isha knows how to trigger Abhishek and when to say what so that he reacts. He added that she plays hot and cold with him. He also said that Isha recently complimented him saying that he knows her more than Samarth and then pushed him during arguments.

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

He further asked, "I don't understand why it's always the men who are put in question." Virsa said that Abhishek kept his cool, he never raised his hand. But Isha kept pushing him violently. Virsa calls this aggression and not self defence.