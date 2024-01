Bigg Boss 17 has a crazy fan following. This season has been loved by the audience and the TRPs have been quite amazing. The show will soon get its winner. The grand finale of the show will happen on January 28. Currently, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are in the house. Abhishek Kumar has been the most talked about contestant. He has been called out for his aggression against everyone in the house especially against Isha and Samarth. Bigg Boss and Salman Khan has also slammed him for his aggression in the house. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain blames Ankita Lokhande for NOT handling her relationship after Karan Johar calls him out for being an incapable husband

Abhishek had some major fights with his ex-girlfriend Isha and her current boyfriend Samarth. They brought in many negative and ugly things about each other and spoke about each other's characters. However, since a few days, we have been how Abhishek has been tortured by Isha and Samarth. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's father compares Samarth Jurel to Ayesha Khan; says he could have avoided doing the show

They have crossed their limits by provoking him and also said ugly things about his family. They made fun of his mental health and said things like 'baap ka mental beta'. Abhishek has provoked a lot before but now Isha and Samarth have crossed limits.

Celebrities support Abhishek Kumar

Many TV celebrities and even Riteish Deshmukh came out in support of Abhishek Kumar. They have slammed Isha and Samarth for their behaviour. Not just Isha and Samarth but the whole house is against Abhishek. Hence, he has been handling everything alone.

Abhishek has worked with Sidharth Shukla

But now, fans have shown a lot of support to Abhishek and feel he can be the winner of the show as well. A picture and video of Abhishek has gone viral from Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been an important part of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Abhishek Kumar was also a part of the film.

Abhishek kumar winner ?

Every successful story have pain full story and every painful story have successful ending.

Hi #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #PriyankaPaltan? fans last time we could not win because of so called fandom of someone.

Abhishek talks about what he learnt from Sidharth Shukla

As per reports in ETimes, Abhishek had also spoken about Sidharth in an interview. He said that he worked with Sidharth in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and he was part of the crowd in the film. He said that he learnt from Sidharth not to pay attention to anyone and one needs to just concentrate on their game.