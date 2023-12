Bigg Boss 17 is pretty interesting. Salman Khan's show has stars like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar and many more playing the game. The show started with 17 contestants and then we witnessed entry of two wildcards. And now a third one is going to enter the show. Munawar Faruqui's alleged ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan is entering the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant. The promo video has left everyone shocked as she was the one blame Munawar Faruqui of two timing her with another girl. Abhishek Malhan who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has reacted to it. Also Read - Anupamaa star Nidhi Shah willing to enter Bigg Boss 17? Here's what she has to say

Talking to his social media, Abhishek Malhan reacted to the news of Ayesha Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 17 house and slammed the makers. He wrote that it is the worst thing to do to attack on someone's personal life. He wrote, "Targeting personal lives is the worst way to bring someone down. It's entertainment according to the makers, and all you need to do is expose your partner/ex-partner." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ravi Dubey quashes Isha Malviya's claims of Abhishek Kumar being thrown out of Udaariyaan

Ayesha Khan in the promo video of Bigg Boss 17 has stated that she wants an apology from Munawar Faruqui. She stated that all the promises and claims made by Munawar to her are false and even said that he is not showing his true side inside the house. Fans are only expecting some major fireworks happening with Ayesha Khan's entry.

Basically #AyeshaKhan is saying that #MunawarFaruqui is fake , and she also makes many allegations against him ... Is this a publicity stunt? #BiggBoss17 #BB17 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/w1E02ks9LJ — Biggboss Khabri (@BiggbossKaTadka) December 16, 2023

Earlier, we saw Samarth Jurel, the current boyfriend of Isha Malviya brought a chaos in the house with his entry. When he entered the house, Isha Malviya initially denied his girlfriend. Abhishek Kumar who is her ex boyfriend had a major breakdown. Their equation took a massive hit because of all of this. Abhishek, Isha and Samarth are ruling the headlines with their crazy dynamics. We will have to see how Salman Khan will react on all this over the Weekend Ka Vaar.