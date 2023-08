Bigg Boss has a massive and crazy fan following. The controversial reality show has won hearts in the last 16 years. Right from season 1 to the latest Bigg Boss OTT 2, the show’s popularity goes on increasing with every new season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended recently, and it got all the love from the audience. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Also Read - Abdu Rozik, Shiv Thakare, Nora Fatehi and other Bigg Boss stars' inspiring rags to riches stories

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan also has a massive fan following. It was a tough fight between Elvish and Abhishek. However, Elvish took the trophy and Abhishek became the first runner up of the show. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss 17.

Just like the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, a few contestants from Bigg Boss OTT 2 will also enter Bigg Boss 17. Fans wondering who amongst the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will enter Bigg Boss 17. A lot of reports are doing rounds on the internet. Now, The Khabri has tweeted about two Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants not entering the show.

Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar will not enter Bigg Boss 17?

Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar will not be entering Bigg Boss 17. The Khabri tweeted, “No #AbhiYa on #BiggBoss17 #AbhishekMalhan is not going, #JiyaShankar is not going. We are now trying to find out and confirm who among #BiggBossOTT2 contestants have been approached and will go in #BiggBoss17” Take a look at the tweet here:

No #AbhiYa on #BiggBoss17#AbhishekMalhan is not going, #JiyaShankar is not going We are now trying to find out and confirm who among #BiggBossOTT2 contestants have been approached and will go in #BiggBoss17 — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 19, 2023

Talking about the other probable contestants of Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma who is currently in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has also got the offer from Bigg Boss himself. Her husband, Neil Bhatt has also been approached for the show. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu have also been approached for Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale

After Elvish and Abhishek, Manisha Rani emerged as the second runner up of the show. Bebika Dhurve and Pooja Bhatt secured the fourth and the fifth position respectively.