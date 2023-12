Bigg Boss 17 has become famous for quite a few things. But the most prominent one is the relationship drama. Two married couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, are a part of the game. And then there is the love triangle between Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Abhishek Kumar is Isha Malviya's ex boyfriend while Samarth Jurel is her present. Samarth entered the show as a wildcard contestant and brought a storm along with him. Initially Isha denied their relationship but later accepted it. Now their relationship has left everyone confused. Recently, Abhishek Malhan who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has commented on this infamous relationship drama. He said that Isha and Samarth should have been in Temptation Island and not in Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Eliminated contestant Tehelka comments on Abhishek Kumar-Khanzaadi's love angle; 'Mujhe toh shuru se...'

Here's what Abhishek Malhan thinks of Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship

Reacting to Samarth Jurel's memes, Abhishek Malhan said that he finds him to be very entertaining. He really likes his reels on social media, however, with the way he is behaving with Isha Malviya on national television inside the Bigg Boss 17, he feels that they are turning it into an adult show. He said, "I would genuinely like to say that if there is an entertainer in Bigg Boss 17 then that is Chintu aka Samarth Jurel. When I see his reels, I feel that he is such a fun person. But then when I see his behaviour with Isha, he has turned Bigg Boss into Temptation Island. Bigg Boss is a family show, don't make it an adult show. Isha and Samarth should have gone to Temptation Island only." Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Sunny Arya aka Tehelka believes Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt can never become friends; says 'Dono mein bahut zeher bhar chuka hai'

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's relationship is also witnessing a lot of turmoil inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. It is especially because of the Isha's behaviour towards Abhishek Kumar. Isha and Abhishek are friends and that's something Samarth does not seem to be quite okay with. In fact, there are several fights that take place between the two and once they even broke up on national television as a fight escalated. Salman Khan, the host of the show, has also shared his two cents on their relationship and stated that Samarth Jurel should not be on the table where respect is not served.