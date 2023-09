The second season of Bigg Boss OTT was a big hit. The contestants made sure that they trend on social media every day. Elvish Yadav emerged as the winner of the show. Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insaan is the first runner up of the show. Both Abhishek and Elvish had a massive fan following. It was a very tough fight between the two during the finale. Both of them are still in the news every day for the videos they make. Also Read - Arjun Bijlani finally talks about his tweet against Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

As per reports, Abhishek Malhan has also been approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, there is no confirmation about the same. But all his fans have been asking him if he is doing Bigg Boss 17 or not. Abhishek finally took to his vlogs to speak about Bigg Boss 17. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE: THIS popular TV couple to participate in the Salman Khan show?

Abhishek Malhan's family and friends do not want him to do Bigg Boss 17

He said that after seeing all the edits and fan posts, he feels he is made for reality shows. However, his family does not want him to do the next season. Even his friends and he himself does not wish to do the show but when he sees the edits, he feels he should. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Ankita Lokhande confirm her participation in the Salman Khan show?

Abhishek's special condition

Abhishek further said that he will participate in Bigg Boss 17 only on a special condition. He said, “Mein us season pe jana chahta hu jaha pe achhe players aaye like Asim and all, matlab, Asim I love him, I really respect him a lot. I don't know why I feel he should also come back sometime, and when he comes back... Endemol or JioCinema, jo bhi dekh raha ho, agar aap kabhi mereko lana chahta ho, toh Asim bhai ko bhi saath lao.”

(I want to participate in a season where good players like Asim are there. I love Asim, I really respect him a lot. I don't know why, but I feel he should also come back sometime, and when he does... Endemol or JioCinema, whoever is watching, if you ever want to bring me in, bring Asim along too.)

As per reports, Bigg Boss 17 will begin from October end. However, recently during the Bigg Boss OTT 2 reunion, Salman Khan’s manager Jordy Patel revealed that the show will begin from October 15.