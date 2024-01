Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar has been the talk of the town. He has been called as the most aggressive contestant of season 17. Bigg Boss and even Salman Khan slammed him for his aggression and for his disrespectful behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend, Isha Malviya. He had many fights with Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel in the house. However, recently, we saw a lot of provoking happening from Isha and Samarth's side. They made fun of Abhishek's mental health. They also made fun of Abhishek Kumar's claustrophobia. Isha kept saying that Abhishek is lying. However, Abhishek said that he has the issue and all of his friends know it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Samarth Jurel talks about the reality behind Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain's ugly fights; reacts to being called their puppet

Abhishek's underwater swimming video goes viral

Many of his friends outside also claimed that Abhishek is claustrophobic and he never even goes in swimming pools. But now, a video of Abhishek has gone viral where we see him doing underwater swimming. The video has left everyone surprised. Some fans feel Abhishek was lying while some feel he seriously must be having issues. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Meera Chopra supports sister Mannara Chopra as Isha Malviya calls her '30 saal ki bacchi'; says 'Gutter mouth, gutter mentality'

Claustrophobia died a painful death ????? #ChomuKumar - bhai kitna jhootha hai ye , roro ke sympathy Pani se darr lagta hai , kamre me darr lagta hai, aur MUJHE SYMPATHY DO . Uske bina mera kuch nahi#IshaMalviya? #VickyJain?#AnkitaLokhande? pic.twitter.com/3Vnb5Vf2xY — Harsh Pal Trehan (@harsh_hpt) January 17, 2024

One of the fans wrote, "Please Google Karo ki claustrophobia kya hota hei. Uska aur paani ka koi lena dena nahi hei."

Please Google Karo ki claustrophobia kya hota hei. Uska aur paani ka koi lena dena nahi hei ?

Iske 1000+ followers kaun Bane ?#AbhishekKumar #BiggBoss17 — Swathi B (@SwathiBandhu8) January 18, 2024

Another user wrote, "If you notice he is holding his nose Yest also he went inside the water bit was holding nose Water is also not too deep he can stand Im saying this cz i cnt take water on my face Ican go under the water but i cnt hold my breath without holding my nose."

If you notice he is holding his nose

Yest also he went inside the water bit was holding nose

Water is also not too deep he can stand Im saying this cz i cnt take water on my face

Ican go under the water but i cnt hold my breath without holding my nose — shay kas (@shaykas2) January 18, 2024

Currently, we have Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Ayesha Khan and Ankita Lokhande in the gameshow. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 will happen on January 28.