Bigg Boss 17 is getting all the love from the audience. Currently, Munawar Faruqui is the most talked about contestant on the show. He has been the highlight ever since actress Ayesha Khan has accused him of two timing with her and Nazila Sitaishi. She is now entering the Bigg Boss 17 house as the wild card contestant and wants to expose Munawar Faruqui. She said in the promo that she has a history with him and Munawar is not at all like what he shows. Another promo has released, where we see Ayesha confronting Munawar. She asks him didn't he tell her that he will miss her. Munawar agrees and she asks him that he said he is in a relationship.

Munawar looks confused and shocked with her questions. Mannara Chopra is also seen listening to the conversation. However, not many have liked the entry of Ayesha in the show. Aly Goni has supported Munawar and slammed the makers for trying to destroy Munawar's image by bringing in Ayesha.

Aly Goni slams Bigg Boss 17 makers for spoiling Munawar Faruqui's image

He took to X and wrote, "Don't know what's happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can't do this. U can't publicly destroy someone's image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It's his personal life. Sad." This is a big story in TV news.

Take a look at Aly Goni's tweet:

Don’t know what’s happening in this show but this is so sad. I mean u can’t do this. U can’t publicly destroy someone’s image like this.. housemate kuch bhi bole woh alag baat hai but bb people sending someone like this and try to destroy ur image. It’s his personal life. Sad ?? https://t.co/tedscpROAn — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 17, 2023

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Abhishek Malhan had also criticised the Bigg Boss 17 makers for bringing in Ayesha Khan. He wrote, "The worst you could do to bring someone down is target their personal life . It’s entertainment according to the makers . The worst they could have done . All you need to be in the show is expose your partner / x-partner and shit on them. Lol."

The worst you could do to bring someone down is target their personal life . It’s entertainment according to the makers . The worst they could have done . All you need to be in the show is expose your partner / x-partner and shit on them. Lol — Abhishek Malhan (@AbhishekMalhan4) December 15, 2023

A look at the BTS videos of Bigg Boss 17 promo

Bigg Boss 17 currently has Aoora, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Samarth Jurel as the contestants.