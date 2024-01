Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande is right now at the most difficult phase of her life and the person she needs the most is also not in her support and that’s her husband Vicky Jain. the harsh reality of their relationship has gone out that everything in their lives is not hunky dory. Ankita Lokhande had a massive breakdown in the house and apologised to her mother-in-law for hitting her son Vicky Jain with chappals. Ankita was stunned to know when Vicky Jain’s mom told her that the day she hit Vicky with chappals his father called her mom and asked if she too behaved with her late husband in the same way. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande; fans praise his 'Clear Cut Talks'

Ankita is in a dilemma and all she wants right now is to save her relationship hence she apologised to her mother-in-law and the entire industry has come out in support of the actress. Right from Ritiesh Deshmukh, Kamya Punjabi, Meera Chopra, Yuvika Chaudhary and even her newfound enemy from Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma stood by the actress. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma slams Vicky Jain's mother's comments on Ankita Lokhande; says 'Apka beta koi devta nahi hai'

Karan Johar calls out Vicky Jain for being an indifferent husband to Ankita Lokhande

#BiggBoss17 Promo #AnkitaLokhande and #VickyJain on vicky father calling ankita mother on chappal se marna, According to you who is right ? Vicky or Ankita ?

RT= Ankita

like =Vicky pic.twitter.com/8M891fJFaB — Dr. Jayesh Thaker (@JThakers) January 12, 2024

Well this house makes u do things u never can imagine u would do in ur life! Its a difficult journey, u can not always be right, Ups n downs aate hi hai… but nobody deserves this… my dear @anky1912 you are stronger than u think ❤️

#StayStrongAnkitaLokhande — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 11, 2024

Ankita Lokhande has a good heart !!!! #BiggBoss17 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 11, 2024

https://t.co/ACd1avbIZH. Be strong ankita @anky1912 You are a warrior ❤️❤️❤️❤️. I kw you hv lost ur father recently all u want is emotional support U r not alone ❤️ — Yuvika Chaudhary (@yuvikachoudhary) January 10, 2024

Ankita is strong and Ankita is very loving! She’s loves her family so much! So endearing to see! Family have ups and downs but they will always be family! ❤️❤️❤️ #AnkitaLokahande — Rajiv Adatia (@TheRajivAdatia) January 11, 2024

Just saw a clip of #AnkitaLokahande and her mother in law. Dont wana pull down a senior citizen but ankita is in literal sense a 'good bahu'. My all love to her, a pure soul like her deserves to be a winner!!#BiggBos17 — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 12, 2024

Vicky asks Ankita about the entire matter as he is unaware of the conversations between his mom and Ankita over their fight. After Ankita narrates to him the entire incident he blames her and even reminds her that she is on national television.

Ankita Lokhande is one of the strongest and popular players in the house and there are claims that she might win the title of the show.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain fight