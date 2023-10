Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has been hailed as a brave woman ever since she naturally spoke about her separation from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the show. Speaking to Munawar Faruqui, he mentioned that there was no reason behind the separation, and one night he just left and left her blank. She even added that she feels that people started provoking him as she was climbing success, and she never told him anything even when he decided to go. Ever since Ankita spoke about her breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput, fans are bringing up their old good moments together and only wish how they would have never parted ways. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande FINALLY adopts no-nonsense attitude towards Vicky Jain; complains to Isha Malviya [Watch Video]

Watch the old video of Sushant Singh Rajput going on his knees and proposing Ankita Lokhande for the next seven janams.

Ankita Lokhande and's video proved that there was so much love between them. It was the couple who had participated in the dance reality show where the late actor surprised the actress by going on his knees and proposing her marriage. This video till date melts fans hearts.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain relationship on the rocks?

Ankita, who has appeared on the Bigg Boss 17 show along with her husband, Vicky Jain, is getting sympathised with after seeing him behave so toxically towards her. Fans are calling Vicky a big red flag for Ankita and want her to take a stand against his no-nonsense attitude. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma to Mannara Chopra, the most childish contestants this season