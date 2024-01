Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become a hot topic of discussion. They are currently inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and their fights are bringing the house down. The real-life couple has been fighting almost everyday over many reasons. Ankita Lokhande gets upset when she receives no attention from her husband. On the other hand, Vicky Jain wants to play the game on his own. There are many differences between the two that they need to solve. As per the latest promo, another fight takes place between Ankita and Vicky. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Not Munawar Faruqui, these two to join Ankita Lokhande in Top 3?

In yesterday's episode, we saw that Ankita Lokhande asked Vicky Jain to not look like a womaniser on the show. She has a problem with his behaviour and friendship with Mannara Chopra. In the promo, we see that they fight escalates. It is an extended promo in which Vicky Jain appears quite frustrated and angry. He will state that he will reveal all Ankita Lokhande's secrets on National Television that she will not be able to handle. Further, he will also say that he is done with all the drama and vow to not speak to his wife again. In yesterday's episode, we saw Ankita Lokhande giving a dhamki to Vicky Jain that she will exit his life. Later, they managed to sort things out but once again they are at war. Will their differences ever sort? Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Nia Sharma and Top 10 TV stars with most expensive homes

Meanwhile, nominations task is going to take place. In today's episode, we shall see the contestants being divided into two teams. Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashetty and Mannara Chopra will make for one team and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya make for another. The task will be quite intense as the contestants will have to torture the members of other team. From Mirchi powder to waxing beard, contestants will go all out to win the task. Eight contestants who are left in Bigg Boss 17 house are Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar. Yesterday, Samarth Jurel got eliminated on the basis of audiences' voting.