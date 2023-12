Bigg Boss 17 has been getting intense with every passing day. Host Salman Khan has been reprimanding Bigg Boss 17 contestants for their behaviour during Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, its that time of the week again, when host Salman will be seen giving a true reality check to all the contestants. It seems as this week Munawar Faruqui will be having some trouble during the Weekend Ka Vaar. The social media influencer turned actor Munawar has been facing a hard time on the reality show. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan's sister Ashita says she lost respect for Munawar Faruqui after Ayesha Khan's entry; says 'Nazaro se gir gaya'

Munawar's rumored girlfriend Ayesha Khan entered the house and left everyone shocked with her statements. Now, a promo video of Bigg Boss 17 is going viral on social media wherein Salman is seen exposing Munawar in front of the housemates. He is seen angry at Munawar for badmouthing about Mannara Chopra who were good friends. Well, things have not been good between both Munawar and Mannara. Their friendship seems to have gone sour as per the recent Bigg Boss 17 promo. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Did Vicky Jain almost slap Ankita Lokhande on national television? Shocked netizens say, 'Feel bad for her' [Check Reactions]

Salman in the video was seen questioning Munawar over badmouthing Mannara. He even pulls up him for making Mannara look needy and desperate for attention on national television. He even asks Munawar why he did not tell all these things said directly to Mannara? Munawar tries to respond, but Salman intervens and says 'Ruko ruko Munawar, akele-akele chalne do mujhe aaj. Aapki vajah se Mannara national television par bahut hi needy and desperate lag rahi hain, for attention'. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's show not getting an extension? Netizens say, 'Hopeless show'

Few days back, there was an argument between Munawar and Mannara, wherein he labelled her as a hypocrite and questioned her if she took offence. Munawar then explained, 'Sab log jab bol rahe the Isha-Isha. Toh, apne bola nahi, mai nahi chahti ki Isha (captain) bane. Tab maine yeh cheez aapko boli ki.' Mannara responded to him and says she is standing for herself and said that 'Apki vajah se hi maine vo vote usko diya. Jaiye, aap apne naye dosto ke paas'.