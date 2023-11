Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma is being strongly lashed out by the viewers of the show for her nasty fights with husband Neil Bhatt in the house. These are many who are pitting over Neil and questioning what the compulsion of being married to Aishwarya is. In today's episode, Aishwarya indulged in a nasty fight with Vicky Jain over nominations. Later, Aishwarya was seen arguing with Neil Bhatt and instigating him for a fight that left the actor in aghast, and he asked her what's wrong with her. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 week 3 report card: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain emerge stronger, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt need to calm down

The netizens are strongly lambasting Aishwarya Sharma and are calling her the vamp of the shows. And we are claiming that she is showing her true colours after three weeks. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma refuses to cook for anybody after spat with Vicky Jain; Isha Malviya backstabs Ankita Lokhande [Watch Video]

Finally the Vamp has arrived, after hiding her reality for 3 weeks#AishwaryaSharma the official #Vamp and Negative Character of #BiggBoss17 pic.twitter.com/nNlOAqMDTH — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 6, 2023

#AishwaryaSharma loves to use verbal buses, this is the nth time she used the word "Ch*t*ya", if this was a male contestant whonised this word, then #BiggBoss17 team makers would have raised hell. #NeilBhatt has lot of patience & #AnkitaLokhande is calmpic.twitter.com/ymRo5a9bZn — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) November 6, 2023

Even Munawar Faruqui was seen talking about Aishwarya Sharma's facial expressions in a fight that left him irked. Aishwarya has clearly up her game, but her nasty, unnecessary fights are bringing her a lot of criticism. While fans are lading Vicky for handling Ankita Lokhande after their big fight with Aishwarya and Neil. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain get into an aggressive fight with Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma; netizens call GHKPM actress psycho