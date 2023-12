Bigg Boss 17:Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have turned out to be the most controversial couple on Salman Khan’s show. They have rarely shared good moments, they are only seen fighting and taking digs at each other, especially Vicky. Bigg Boss 17 show indeed has brought a lot of criticism for the so called power couple in the TV industry. After their intimate video from the show went viral, now this latest statement of Ankita is leaving everyone shell shocked, where she angrily tells Vicky,” Hamara divorce case Ba chalu hojaye”. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar get into a nasty fight; former asks 'Tu apne mummy papa ko marta hai?'

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande warning about their divorce case after he taunts her in the show.

I get where #MannaraChopra was coming from to say zyada hogaya but I totally get why #AnkitaLokhande mentioned the divorce ? Viewers have reached a breaking point with Vicky the husband let alone the wife herself! #BiggBoss17• #BB17

pic.twitter.com/d2K15aGyBR — adya (@d_addy_a) December 29, 2023

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most talked about couples in the Bigg Boss house. Ever since they made an entry into the house, Vicky's toxic behaviour towards Ankita has been highlighted by the fans and viewers. And many agree with Ankita on speaking about her divorce with Vicky.

In the latest video you can see Vicky and Ankita are seen doing a task for Munawar Faruqui where the latter taunts his wife and she irritatingly tells him to keep quiet or else their divorce case will start. Time and again they have proved why they made a mistake of coming on the show together.

Watch the video of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight in the Bigg Boss 17 house.